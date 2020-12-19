Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea v Spurs WSL game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Earlier, West Ham United's home game against Aston Villa on Sunday was also called off due to "a small number" of positive COVID-19 cases at their training ground.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:25 IST
Soccer-Chelsea v Spurs WSL game postponed due to COVID-19 cases
Chelsea was scheduled to host London rivals Spurs at the Kingsmeadow stadium on Sunday at 1400 GMT. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Women's Super League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been called off due to COVID-19 cases in their team, both clubs said on Saturday. Chelsea was scheduled to host London rivals Spurs at the Kingsmeadow stadium on Sunday at 1400 GMT.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for COVID-19 were returned within the Chelsea FC Women's team set-up after the last round of testing," the west London club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/12/19/tottenham-hotspur-wsl-match-postponed. "Those affected immediately began a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and Government guidelines."

Chelsea is second in the league with 20 points after eight games, three points behind leaders Manchester United but with a game in hand, while Spurs are eighth with nine points from nine. Earlier, West Ham United's home game against Aston Villa on Sunday was also called off due to "a small number" of positive COVID-19 cases at their training ground.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to invest Rs 1.16 lakh crore towards roads projects in Karnataka

The Centre shall invest approximately Rs 1,16,144 crore towards roads projects in Karnataka in coming years,Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. The Minister said this after he inaugurated and laid ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020