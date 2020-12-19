Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing World Cup: Amit Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish Kumar settles for silver

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52 kg) clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan here at Cologne World Cup on Saturday.

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:44 IST
Boxing World Cup: Amit Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish Kumar settles for silver
Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52 kg) clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan here at Cologne World Cup on Saturday. Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver medal after he sustained an injury from his semi-final bout and was eventually withdrawn from the final match.

"Update from Germany @Boxerpanghal wins gold, his opponent has given a walkover. #SatishKumar has picked up an injury from his semi-final bout and has withdrawn from the final match, on doctor's advice. He settles for a Silver Medal," Boxing Federation tweeted. Meanwhile, Manisha and Sakshi will take on each other in the women's 57kg category final late on Saturday.

Pooja Rani suffered a defeat at the hands of Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn and had to settle with a bronze medal. Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin too finished their stint at the showpiece event with bronze medals in the men's 57kg category.

Earlier, Amit Panghal had won the semi-final against 019 World Championships bronze medallist Billal Bennama on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to invest Rs 1.16 lakh crore towards roads projects in Karnataka

The Centre shall invest approximately Rs 1,16,144 crore towards roads projects in Karnataka in coming years,Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. The Minister said this after he inaugurated and laid ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020