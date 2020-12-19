Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League: Liverpool secure dominating 7-0 win over Crystal Palace

A thumping 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace helped Liverpool consolidate their position on the top of the Premier League table here at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:33 IST
Premier League: Liverpool secure dominating 7-0 win over Crystal Palace
Liverpool player Sadio Mane (Image: Liverpool's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A thumping 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace helped Liverpool consolidate their position on the top of the Premier League table here at Selhurst Park on Saturday. With this win, Liverpool go six points clear at the top of the standings. For the third successive season, the Reds will be top of the Premier League at Christmas. It was also an away top-flight win by a margin of seven goals for the first time in Liverpool's history.

Takumi Minamino's first Premier League goal, which arrived in the third minute, set the champions on their way to a resounding victory that was characterised by ruthless finishing. Sadio Mane's blistering 35th-minute strike doubled the advantage before Roberto Firmino rounded off a masterly counter-attack on the stroke of half-time. Also, Mane has now netted in his last seven matches against Crystal Palace.

Palace responded but could not get the goal they deserved as the champions took full control with half-time. A stunning first-time hit from Jordan Henderson made it four in the early stages of a second period dominated by the Reds, who went on to add more goals via Mohamed Salah's late brace. Salah displayed some stunning skills with a predatory header and a breath-taking curler from 20 yards to net his goals. His second and Liverpool's seventh goal in the match came in the 85th minute where he curled a sensational finish into the far top corner to have his 16th goal of the season.

Crystal Palace are in 12th position, with 18 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems - tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign. The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in ...

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...

US Govt advises citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong. The Depa...

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020