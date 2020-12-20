Arsenal loses to Everton 2-1 for seventh game without a win
While Arsenal dropped to 15th on Saturday, Everton which Arteta played for like Arsenal is up to second after a third win in eight days.Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holdings own goal opener was followed after Nicolas Pepes equalizing penalty by Yerry Minas header on the stroke of halftime.PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:20 IST
Mikel Arteta's woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 to go seven games without a win in the English Premier League as he marked a year in charge of the London club. While Arsenal dropped to 15th on Saturday, Everton — which Arteta played for like Arsenal — is up to second after a third win in eight days.
Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holding's own goal opener was followed — after Nicolas Pepe's equalizing penalty — by Yerry Mina's header on the stroke of halftime. Arsenal was not helped by the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a tight calf but the visitors conceded possession from the off and lacked any intensity or desire to break up their opponents' play.
