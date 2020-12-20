Left Menu
Wilson's penalty gives Newcastle 1-1 draw with Fulham in EPL

Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty on Saturday after being fouled by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, who was sent off following the VAR review.What Ive just seen, the contact initially made outside the box, he then goes into the box and dives, Fulham manager Scott Parker said.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:30 IST
Callum Wilson's eighth goal of the season handed Newcastle a 1-1 draw against 10-man Fulham in the English Premier League. Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty on Saturday after being fouled by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, who was sent off following the VAR review.

''What I've just seen, the contact initially made outside the box, he then goes into the box and dives,'' Fulham manager Scott Parker said. ''So again the ref decides to give the penalty. We have VAR, he then goes over to the screen, unless he's seen something totally different, to me I just don't understand. ''The game's changed drastically and it hasn't changed for the better in my opinion. It becomes a shouting match on the side of the pitch. And it's just a mess to be honest.'' Matt Ritchie's own-goal in the 42nd minute allowed Fulham to go in front. Defending the near post from a left-wing corner, Ritchie could only help the ball into his own net after defender Tosin Adarabioyo headed down Ademola Lookman's set-piece and Decordova-Reid flicked it toward goal.

Fulham is only out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference, while Newcastle is eight points higher up the standings in 12th place. ''It's disappointing, we started the game well but then let them into the game with a sloppy goal,'' Wilson told Sky Sports. ''Then you have a mountain to climb and sometimes it's harder against 10 men. We just couldn't find the breakthrough to break them down.''

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

