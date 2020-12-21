Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety: Chappell

Will Pucovskis latest concussion is a case in point. The recent talks of banning bouncers reminded Chappell of the 1980s when the West Indies fast bowlers dominated world cricket.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:46 IST
Time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety: Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has advocated a review of on-field safety measures in cricket, saying it would be a good idea to ''strengthen any law'' that can protect tailenders when they face short-pitched bowling. The run-up to the Test series between India and Australia was marked by a series of blows to head and concussion-related substitutes, reviving the debate around the use of bouncers by fast bowlers. Chappell rejected the idea of banning the delivery altogether.

''Any talk of completely banning the bouncer should be dismissed as quickly as bowlers removed New Zealand batting bunny Chris Martin,'' Chappell wrote in 'ESPNcricinfo'. Instead, the batting great added, ''The time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety, including batsmen, bowlers and umpires, with batting technique a top priority. ''In conducting this review it would be appropriate to strengthen any law regarding the protection of tailenders in facing short-pitched bowling.'' Being one of the finest experts of the game, Chappell is very much mindful of the fact that it is meant for the protection of players, especially the tailenders. He said complaining about a player not being a like-for-like replacement ''seems pointless''.

A concussed Ravindra Jadeja being replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 series is a case in point. ''The heat rose in this argument when Chahal claimed three wickets and the player-of-the-match award in India's narrow victory. Complaining about a player not being a like-for-like replacement seems pointless; it's always going to be difficult to please all parties.'' Chappell also stressed on improving the batsmen's technique to face the bouncer. ''... Just addressing the concussion-sub issue doesn't get to the heart of the matter - it's the rising number of batsmen hit on the head that then leads to the need for a replacement player.

''Following the tragic death of Phil Hughes, Cricket Australia conducted a safety review. Incredibly, this process didn't include a look at technique, which is the most important aspect in ensuring fewer batsmen receive blows to the head,'' Chappell said. ''Often batsmen duck into a short ball and get hit. Many times a ball only bounces between waist and chest height but still hits a batsman in the head because he has taken his eye off the ball and ducked. Will Pucovski's latest concussion is a case in point.'' The recent talks of banning bouncers reminded Chappell of the 1980s when the West Indies fast bowlers dominated world cricket. ''There were rumblings in the '80s about banning the bouncer, when the West Indies were dominating. This wouldn't have slowed the West Indies' superiority, but it would have resulted in regular batting exhibitions that were boring to watch and commentate on.

He said ''replacing a concussed player is not such a perplexing problem'' during the COVID-19 pandemic. ''...Because teams are carrying extended squads. However, in normal times, the touring party will be severely disadvantaged if they only have 15 players for a series while the home side can choose from a wider range of replacements,'' Chappell opined..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Asia monitoring new UK strain, no flights cancelled yet

Battling their own surges in coronavirus cases, Asian nations including Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring a new super virulent strain of the virus identified in Britain, but none immediately cancelled UK flights.The ne...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers will be able to book this service using the airlines...

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020