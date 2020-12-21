Left Menu
ISL 7: Boumous has recovered from his injury, confirms Mumbai City coach Lobera

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous was initially named in the starting XI against Hyderabad FC but was withdrawn after the warm-up and coach Sergio Lobera confirmed that the mid-fielder has recovered from his injury.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:35 IST
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous was initially named in the starting XI against Hyderabad FC but was withdrawn after the warm-up and coach Sergio Lobera confirmed that the mid-fielder has recovered from his injury. Mumbai City returned to winning ways in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

Lobera during the post-match press conference revealed that Boumous could have played the game against Hyderabad but he decided not to play him in order to avoid any risk. "Boumous has recovered from his injury. We spoke to the medical staff and it was decided that he could have played for 60 minutes but he felt some problem during the warm-up and I think it's important to avoid risks and so we decided to change the player before the game," said Lobera.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy produced a stunning strike to open the scoring and Adam le Fondre added a second as the Islanders condemned Hyderabad to their first defeat of the season. "I am very happy because we improved a lot compared to the last game. We created chances and we finished well. I am very happy because the team performed well," said Lobera.

Mumbai City FC had the better of Hyderabad in every parameter in the first half, they dominated possession, peppered the opposition box with crosses, and completed more passes. "I think we managed the situations during the game very well. We knew that they are a team that is very comfortable with the ball and we needed to try and win possession of the ball," said Lobera.

"It was very important to have the ball, create chances and we managed the game well against a very good team today," he added. (ANI)

