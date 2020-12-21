Japan captain Iwabuchi joins Villa in Women's Super League

Left Menu
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:09 IST
Japan captain Mana Iwabuchi has signed for Women's Super League team Aston Villa. The 2011 World Cup winner is joining in January from INAC Kobe Leonessa in her homeland for her second stint playing in Europe.

The 27-year-old forward was in Germany between 2012 and 2017 at Hoffenheim and then Bayern Munich. “Not only will she bring a wealth of experience to the squad, but she will also add a different dimension to our attacking play,” Villa manager Gemma Davies said Monday. “She is a very technical player that thrives in tight spaces and we cannot wait to see her continue to develop at Aston Villa.” The central England team is next-from-last in the WSL.

