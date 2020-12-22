Left Menu
Top 25 roundup: Northwestern shocks No. 4 Michigan State Boo Buie had a career-high 30 points and four assists and Northwestern led by double digits throughout the second half while stunning No. 4 Michigan State 79-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday.

22-12-2020
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Patriots QB Newton hopes to start, not retire

Cam Newton might be headed toward free agency, but the New England Patriots' quarterback is not thinking about retirement. "No, I'm not there," he said Monday on the Greg Hill Show. "I still have a lot of football left. I still want to play football. I have the urge to be better. After putting out this film? Hey, c'mon now. I definitely can't go out like this." Patriots miss playoffs for first time since 2008

The New England Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday after losing 22-12 at the Miami Dolphins. The defeat dropped the Patriots' record to 6-8, meaning that the franchise will finish at .500 or worse for the first time since the 2000 season, coach Bill Belichick's first with the team. Rams great, HOF pass rusher Greene dies at 58

Sack machine and Hall of Fame pass rusher Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58, the Hall of Fame announced Monday. No cause of death was given. NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald

Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday. Fitzgerald, 46, has a 105-81 record in 15 seasons at his alma mater, including the Wildcats' 22-10 loss Saturday to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday. Gobert, 28, was eligible to earn up to the same $228 million deal that Giannis Antetokounmpo received from the Milwaukee Bucks, but said he took less to give the Jazz flexibility to build the roster. NFL roundup: Chiefs down Saints for 9th straight win

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth consecutive game by defeating the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mahomes completed 26 of 47 for 254 yards as the Chiefs improved their NFL-best record to 13-1. NHL-League, union approve plan to start shortened season in January

The National Hockey League and union representing its players said on Sunday they formally agreed to launch a shortened season in mid-January that will conclude in July and allow for a return to a normal schedule for the 2021-22 campaign next October. The 56-game regular season, down from the usual 82 games, will begin on Jan. 13 and be followed by a traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring four, best-of-seven rounds. Panthers fire GM Hurney

Boo Buie had a career-high 30 points and four assists and Northwestern led by double digits throughout the second half while stunning No. 4 Michigan State 79-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. Pete Nance supplied 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) and Ty Berry added 12 points. Northwestern hadn't beaten a Top 5 team since 1979, which also came against the Spartans. Michigan State had won the last 12 meetings between the schools. Report: NHL teams could raise $15M through helmet ads

National Hockey League teams could bring in a combined $15 million by placing sponsors' ads on helmets in the 2020-21 season, TSN reported Monday. The Canadian outlet said some higher-profile teams, such as the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, could command as much as $1 million each, with other teams looking for smaller deals.

