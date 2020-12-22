Left Menu
Game required dynamic movements, we were staying still: Santo after defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the game against Burnley required "dynamic movements" but his team was passing the ball and "staying still". Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League here on Monday.

22-12-2020
Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the game against Burnley required "dynamic movements" but his team was passing the ball and "staying still". Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League here on Monday. "We started well the game and had good spells of football and we moved the ball well. But we're disappointed. We were aware Burnley were strong and we could not hold on and be strong enough. We dealt with them pretty well," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"We were able to break the pressure, go out and have spaces, the ball was moving to the front, but then it became more difficult because there wasn't much space and they made it difficult for combinations. The game required dynamic movements and we were passing the ball and staying still, that is why it was difficult," he added. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored one goal each which sealed the win for Burnley in the match. Fabio Silva scored his first goal for Wolves in the Premier League but it was not enough to turn around the result.

Santo said that there is room for improvement and his side can "always do something more". "We conceded from a situation where we knew Burnley were strong. There are always good things, bad things, but we finished well the game with good character and good attitude, but it's a tough game," he said.

"Of course, we could always do something more, we created a lot of situations where we didn't finish the actions, so we have to improve for the next game," Santo added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

