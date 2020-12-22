SA vs SL: Players have responsibility to keep bubble safe, says de Kock

South Africa's newly-appointed Test skipper Quinton de Kock has said his teammates will adhere to the bio-secure protocols in order to protect the integrity of the bubble. Earlier in the month, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa was postponed after some positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

South Africa's bio-bubble arrangements have come under the scanner after two members of the Proteas squad tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Moreover, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur had reached South Africa to make necessary arrangements for the team's arrival amid the coronavirus scare.

De Kock has asserted that the squad will ensure the series goes ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We have got that little bit of responsibility, but it's nothing that we can't handle," ESPNcricinfo quoted De Kock as saying.

"It's just a small part we can help out in ensuring our future tours go ahead in Covid-19 times. We do the bit we can to make sure our bubble is safe," he added. Sri Lanka players have begun their training for the Test series against South Africa.

The Proteas squad will be able to mix freely after all players test negative in the second round of testing but they will have to maintain a fair amount of distance from Sri Lanka players. "We have been cordoned off from one side of the hotel to the other. We have got our own boundaries that we have to adhere to. We won't be in the same facilities as them. We can see them but there won't be any damage done," said De Kock.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg. (ANI)