Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Incredible' interest shown in AIFF's fourth goalkeeping introductory certificate course

A total of 30 coaches participated in the fourth goalkeeping introductory certificate course conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:51 IST
'Incredible' interest shown in AIFF's fourth goalkeeping introductory certificate course
AIFF Logo. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 30 coaches participated in the fourth goalkeeping introductory certificate course conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Former India footballer Gumpe Rime and Raghuvir Khanolkar were the two instructors during the course which has now been taken by 180 coaches.

According to AIFF Head of Coach Education Savio Medeira, the interest shown by the participants has been 'incredible'. "The interest they are showing is incredible and it shows a lot of coaches do want to know about this specialised position," said Medeira in an AIFF release.

"We have focused on making the courses interactive for the student coaches -- to discuss their issues and the challenges they are facing. This makes it better for the participants and allows them to know more about the role of a goalkeeper," he added. Mederia, a former Indian senior national team player, also said the course will help produce better goalkeepers and goalkeeping coaches in the future.

"We did not expect to start this course online initially but we did so because of the pandemic situation. Now, we also have to work on keeping the coaches who have completed the course in the system, which will help produce better goalkeepers and goalkeeping coaches in the future," he said. One of the two instructors for the course, Rime stated that the participants have been 'very interactive' over the course of these workshops and that there have been many 'positive changes' as a result of this initiative.

"The participants have been very interactive and with every course, we can see a lot of improvement. The way people are responding to this course is very encouraging for us and it has been growing continuously," Rime said. "We never expected such a response at the start but once we kicked off this course, the way the people have responded is huge," he added.

Rime also said there has been tremendous change when it comes to goalkeeping coaching in India as people are understanding the value of it. "In goalkeeping coaching, we can see a lot of positive changes and people are understanding the value of goalkeeping coaching. Targeting coaches at the grassroots level is definitely having a very positive impact," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade ban against Australia is a double-edged sword for China

The trade ban imposed by China on Australia is impeding its economic growth and is cutting through its growth projections. China is more than ever dependent on Australian iron ore to feed its steel furnaces, and on Australian coal to genera...

SC asks why it shouldn't issue contempt notice against UP govt's principal secy

The Supreme Court has asked why a show-cause contempt notice should not be issued against the Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, Veena Kumari, for allegedly not complying with its earlier orders with respect to the working of ...

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices CM Mamata Banerjee....

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020