Mark Waugh sees no hope of India bouncing back in Test series against Australia Melbourne, Dec 22 PTI The Indian cricket team has no hope of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:34 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BCCI's general body on Thursday will form a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will pick three national selectors ahead of the series against England, starting February. SPO-CRI-IND-SMITH Let it go and move on: Smith's advice to deflated India after Adelaide debacle Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australian batting star Steve Smith has no time to think about how India might plot revenge in the second Test here this weekend but he does have a word of advice for the visitors jolted by the first game's battering -- ''Let it go and move on''.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-DEPARTURE After pep talk, expectant father Kohli leaves Australian shores for India Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli left Australian shores on Tuesday after a pep talk with his beleaguered teammates, handing over the mantle of leading the side to Ajinkya Rahane in the remaining three Tests. SPO-CRI-RAINA-STATEMENT Raina regrets ''unintentional'', ''unfortunate'' incident in Mumbai Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who was among 34 people arrested and released on bail by Mumbai Police for violating COVID-19 social distancing norms at a club here, has regretted the ''unintentional and unfortunate'' incident.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-SMITH Kohli deserves credit for taking paternity leave: Smith Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as ''there would have been a lot of pressure'' on the India skipper to stay for the entire duration of the ongoing Test series. SPO-CRI-SMITH-CHAPPELL Chappell makes outlandish statement after every match: Smith Adelaide, Dec 22 (PTI) Australia batsman Steve Smith has termed former captain Ian Chappell's comments advocating protection of tailenders from short-pitched deliveries as ''outlandish'', saying short balls are a part of the game.

SPO-BAD-IND-OPEN BWF announces calendar for 1st half of 2021, India Open to be held from May 11 New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The India Open Super 500 will be held from May 11 to 16 and will serve as the last qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed in its new calendar for the upcoming year. SPO-BAD-SINDHU Sindhu hopeful of travelling to Thailand from UK despite increasing travel bans New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Unfazed by the worsening COVID-19 situation in England where she is training right now, world champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday told PTI that she remains hopeful of travelling to Thailand for tournaments in January despite countries increasingly banning flights from the UK.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WAQAR Waqar Younis to return home after first Test against NZ Napier, Dec 22 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that bowling coach Waqar Younis will return home after the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to be with his family. SPO-RACING-LE MANS-LD IND Karthikeyan to spearhead all-Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The country's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan will spearhead an all-Indian racing team in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, to be held in Abu Dhabi in February next year.

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 19 entities to recover penalty amount

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holding of 19 entities to recover a fine totalling Rs 1.2 crore. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the entities after they fa...

Maha: Alert CR motorman saves life by braking in time

Timely action by an alert motorman of the Central Railway saved the life of a man lying unconscious on the railway track near Ambernath station on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 am, when the motorman of the Chhatr...

UP: 18-year-old dies while working in paper mill

An 18-year-old man died on Tuesday after his hand got stuck in a machine in a private paper mill in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police saidThe victim identified as Akshit, a local resident, died on the spot at the paper mill loca...

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh; death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities: Authorities.

