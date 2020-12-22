Left Menu
Play five bowlers and make Rahane bat at No.4, Gambhir advises Indian team

So, Rahane should play at number four in place of Virat Kohli, Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.The two-time World Cup winning player also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gills inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:06 IST
Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels India would do well to enter the upcoming second Test against Australia with five bowlers and make stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane bat at the No. 4 position. India lost the series-opening Day/Night Test by eight wickets after collapsing to their lowest Test total of 36 in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Rahane took charge after regular captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left for India for the birth of his first child. ''I will want to see Rahane at number four. I will not want to him stay at number five because if he is the captain now, he has to lead from the front. So, Rahane should play at number four in place of Virat Kohli,'' Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The two-time World Cup winning player also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30. ''KL Rahul should play at number five and Rishabh Pant should play at number six. Jadeja and Ashwin should play at number seven and eight and then three seamers. I will want to go in with five bowlers,'' said Gambhir.

''I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him, no doubt the form was not good. ''But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at number three.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK

