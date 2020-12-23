Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a second-half Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was met after a perfectly timed run from Dasilva who volleyed home in the 66th minute. The second-tier team went close to a second when Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow did well to save from Christian Norgaard.

Brentford, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, have never before reached the last four in either of the two major English cup competitions. Despite making six changes to their team and starting top scorer Ivan Toney on the bench, Brentford, who are fourth in the Championship, created the better openings with Saman Ghoddos hitting the bar.

Newcastle's best efforts saw Brentford keeper Luke Daniels keep out efforts from former Bournemouth pair Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. Steve Bruce's Newcastle side are the fourth top-flight team to be eliminated from the League Cup this season by Brentford following Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.