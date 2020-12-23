Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-More misery for Arsenal in 4-1 League Cup exit to Man City

Arsenal's miserable season continued as they slumped to a 4-1 home defeat by holders Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. City, who have won the trophy for the last three seasons, went in front in the third minute with a header from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta's struggling Arsenal side drew level in the 31st minute through a fine diving header from Alexandre Lacazette but City took charge after the break.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-More misery for Arsenal in 4-1 League Cup exit to Man City

Arsenal's miserable season continued as they slumped to a 4-1 home defeat by holders Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. City, who have won the trophy for the last three seasons, went in front in the third minute with a header from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta's struggling Arsenal side drew level in the 31st minute through a fine diving header from Alexandre Lacazette but City took charge after the break. A mistake by Arsenal goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson gifted the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 54th as he let a relatively harmless Riyad Mahrez free-kick through his arms.

Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte then scored to wrap up the win for Pep Guardiola's side and added to the troubles of the Gunners who are languishing in 15th spot in the Premier League, only four points above the relegation zone.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas plans on hold as Australia awaits decision on COVID-19 curbs

Sydney residents will learn on Wednesday whether COVID-19 restrictions will be eased ahead of the Christmas holidays and if the northern seaside suburbs can come out of a lockdown after a fresh virus cluster was detected there last week. Ab...

Soccer-Pisa deny racist insult towards Chievo player in Italy's Serie B

Italian Serie B side Chievo have said that their Nigerian player Joel Obi was the victim of a racist insult from an opponent during a match against Pisa on Tuesday but their rivals denied the accusation. Chievo said in a statement that Obi ...

Drugmakers expect tests to confirm vaccines effective against new coronavirus variant

At least four drugmakers expect their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new fast-spreading variant of the virus that is raging in Britain and are performing tests that should provide confirmation in a few weeks. Ugur Sahin, ch...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Total U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Tuesday as health officials tried to tamp down fears about a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020