Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England likely to tour Sri Lanka despite COVID-19 concerns - report

Sri Lanka is among the countries which have banned commercial flights from Britain but Joe Root and his team mates are set to arrive by chartered flight to play the matches in Galle from Jan. 14, the ESPNcricinfo website said. "Yes, anxiety is high at this stage from everybody.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:08 IST
Cricket-England likely to tour Sri Lanka despite COVID-19 concerns - report

England's two-test tour of Sri Lanka next month is likely to go ahead despite concerns about a highly infectious new coronavirus variant identified in Britain, according to a media r eport. Sri Lanka is among the countries which have banned commercial flights from Britain but Joe Root and his team mates are set to arrive by chartered flight to play the matches in Galle from Jan. 14, the ESPNcricinfo website said.

"Yes, anxiety is high at this stage from everybody. But when you look at the scientific evidence, I don't think we should stop it," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) physician Daminda Attanayake was quoted as saying by the website. "We might have to take extra precautions, but we don't need to stop the tour," he added.

Both the boards were scheduled to discuss the development in a meeting on Tuesday. SLC officials did not immediately reply to Reuters' emails and messages seeking an update. England are scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka on Jan. 2 and quarantine for three days in Hambantota before heading to Galle for the matches to be played behind closed doors.

Part of the World Test Championship, the series was originally scheduled in March but had to be postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...

Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020