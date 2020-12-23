Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-No captaincy thoughts as Markram looks for reset in test cricket

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:48 IST
Cricket-No captaincy thoughts as Markram looks for reset in test cricket

Aiden Markram must first cement his place in the side before he can realise his dream of captaining South Africa, though the opening batsman feels refreshed ahead of a two-test home series against Sri Lanka that starts on Boxing Day. Markram, 26, was earmarked early in his career as a future test captain, but the poor form in a turbulent 18 months where he lost his place in the side means he is back to square one and looking to reignite his career.

White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock has agreed to lead the test team for the 2020-21 international season until a long-term appointment can be made, and Markram is concentrating only on scoring runs before thinking of anything else. "In terms of captaincy, it is something I really enjoy doing, but I have not put much focus on that," Markram told reporters on Wednesday.

"I am playing for my spot again, so for me to be thinking about the captaincy is certainly not on my radar. I haven’t been good enough over the past 18 months." The tall opener scored exactly 1,000 runs in his first 10 tests, averaging 55.55, but managed just 424 in the next 10 at 22.31 with no centuries.

He feels the time away from international cricket, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. "I played a lot of cricket where I was struggling, so I didn't have time to reflect on things that maybe worked in the past and just slow things down," he said.

"It felt like everything was becoming more and more rushed, and when you are out of form it is a tough place to be. It can be a snowball effect. So that time we had off was great to clear the mind."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Messi will finish as greatest footballer of all time, says Puyol

Spain and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol believes that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will be considered the best footballer of all time. Puyols remarks come as Messi Barcelona broke Peles record of registering the most number of goals for a...

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020