Ind vs Aus: 'Charged up' Jadeja begins preparation for Boxing Day Test

With an eye on the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is sweating it out as he looks to sharpen his skills with both bat and ball in training.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:49 IST
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/ Ravindra Jadeja Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With an eye on the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is sweating it out as he looks to sharpen his skills with both bat and ball in training. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Jadeja can be seen going through the grind in the nets. "See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI tweeted.

The board also shared the video of Shubman Gill sweating it out in the nets. "Nice and clean from @RealShubmanGill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI wrote on the micro-blogging site. The Indian team will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli as the batsman requested for paternity leave for the birth of his first child. And it will be on Ajinkya Rahane to lead the fightback as the Indians suffered an eight-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Pacer Ishant Sharma believes Rahane is a confident cricketer and loves communicating with the players on the field. "He is very confident. He is very calm. I cannot say he does not have a sense of humour, obviously, he jokes around with us. But he is very confident in what he wants to do. I must say that he's a bowler's captain because whenever Virat has not been around on the field, Jinks always asked me what kind of field you want, when you want to bowl just tell me, or if you want to go on (bowling)," Ishant said during an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

"So, I think he is a bowler's captain. He is not someone who'll say: do this or do that. Even when Virat is there (as captain), he (Rahane) will keep on asking, I do not know about others, but he asks me every single time: 'How many overs you want to bowl so I will speak to Virat'," he added. The visitors will also be without pacer Mohammad Shami, who has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval after being hit on the right arm by a bouncer from Pat Cummins. (ANI)

