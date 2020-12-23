Sachin Tendulkar to feature in the 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC

Left Menu
Sevilla FC have announced that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will feature in the club's 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign focused on sporting stars of the world.

Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Sevilla FC have announced that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will feature in the club's 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign focused on sporting stars of the world. The club has recently relaunched its brand and a campaign that aims to strengthen the positioning of Never Surrender, a message that is undoubtedly part of the club's DNA, as well as its way of understanding and facing life.

"The campaign features seven examples of Never Surrender as a key to success, the club wanted to focus on great sportsmen and women who, like Sevilla FC, have done their best without ever giving up in the face of the adversities of 2020. All these cases have filled millions of people with joy and pride, surpassing themselves at every moment and making the impossible come true," the club said in a statement. Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India won the World Cup in 2011, as a thank you from a proud nation, embodies the passion of an entire country.

Rafael Nadal triumphs at Roland Garros, beating all his rivals without dropping a single set. His demands of himself have led him to win this tournament 13 times in 15 years. Desiree Vila overcomes the amputation of her leg and now competes at the highest level. The bravery of a gymnast turned Paralympic athlete.

The Spanish Handball team, after the disappointment of missing out on the Rio Olympics, won the European Championship. The Spaniards showed so much pride to win the European Gold. Carolina Marin is the international champion again after recovering from her serious injury. Her resilience puts her back on top of the podium.

Joan Mir, by transforming his inexperience into consistency, surprising world champion of the MotoGP. The cheeky driver makes a great comeback with a dream finish. Sevilla made the impossible possible by winning its sixth Europa League. The club once again demonstrates its limitless ambition by winning all six finals it has played.

Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, with a three-month hiatus, the team managed to qualify for the Champions League and lift their sixth UEFA Europa League. That is why Sevilla FC, who began the 21st century in the second division and is at present the king of the UEFA Europa League and the Spanish team with the third-most qualifications for Europe, wants to remember 2020 positively with a spot campaign that shows that, despite the adversities that may arise, with class, effort and courage, great objectives can be achieved. (ANI)

