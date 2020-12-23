Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in United's starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United in January this year.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:18 IST
Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in United's starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United in January this year. The Portuguese has scored 25 goals in his first 42 appearances for the club, while also setting up another 15 for his teammates. His performances in the 2020-21 season have enabled United to move to the third spot in Premier League standings.

"I think, as I've said before, it's easy when you play in a team like Manchester because there are so many good players around you. They help you to be better and I am here to help them be better. So I think, of course, numbers are really good but it is now that I need to start to improve. It will be more difficult from now and I mean difficult day-by-day and game-by-game because the players will know me better," Fernandes told MUTV. "Of course, I am really happy to have these numbers and, obviously, it is not easy to get to this point with these numbers but I want to do better and better, more and more. I want to finish the Premier League this season with more goals and assists than games. That would be good," he added.

Fernandes recently scored twice against Leeds United in the Premier League, taking his tally to nine goals this season in the Premier League for Manchester United. "I think the first 12 months, the 11 months for me [here], have been great. Of course, the main thing I want, I didn't achieve, until now, is the trophies. That is clear," said Fernandes.

"We really can do that in 2021 and, of course, I think, at the end of everything, what we did in the last 11 months was really good. I'm very happy to be here and to be part of this biggest club," he added. United will next take on Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final later on Wednesday and then the side will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Darbhanga Airport should be named after poet Vidyapati, several steps needed to develop it: Nitish tells Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take a slew of steps to develop the new Darbhanga Airport and name if after renowned poet Vidyapati. Kumar, in a letter to Puri, said D...

8 coronavirus deaths, 992 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Eight COVID-19 related deaths and 992 fresh positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, official data showed. With this, the number of deaths and positive cases in the state have increased to 2,642 and 3,01,708 respectively, acc...

3 dead, 13 injured as truck falls into gorge

Three labourers died and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur district on Wednesday, an official saidThe accident occurred near Sorah village due rash driving when the vehicle was going fro...

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency

Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help the small Balkan countrys push for United Nations membership.Biden is respected in Kosovo for his active support of the 1999 NATO bombing of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020