Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA
Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday. Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:18 IST
Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing. "An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.
The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer's governing body FIFA, the FA added. ($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
