Atletico Madrid have been 'competing well for a long time': Zidane ahead of La Liga match

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Atletico Madrid have been "competing well for a long time" and he is all focused on his side's La Liga match against them.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:13 IST
Zinedine Zidane (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Atletico Madrid have been "competing well for a long time" and he is all focused on his side's La Liga match against them. "They're our rivals. We have to stop them doing what they do well. As many people will agree, I think Atleti are a team who have been competing well for a long time and that's what I'm expecting. We're concentrating on what we're going to, how we approach the game, that's what I'm most interested in," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Atletico Madrid hold the top spot on the La Liga points table with 26 points from 10 games. Real Madrid, who won the La Liga title last season, are placed on the fourth position with 20 points from 11 games. Zidane said although they want to defend the title, Real Madrid will enter in the contest "without considering that we're reigning La Liga champions".

"What we look for in every game, every three days, is to demonstrate what we are as a team without thinking about whether we'll win LaLiga. We want to win every game there is. This has always been the case, such is the competitors we are. It's a great game too and all we'll be focused on, without considering that we're reigning LaLiga champions. We of course want to defend what we won last term. We'll do that to the end. I'm convinced of our commitment in every match," he said. Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (ANI)

