Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules - FA

Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules - FAReuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:59 IST
Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2019, and requested a personal hearing. ($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kieran Trippier
- Atletico Madrid