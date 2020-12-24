Kroos makes 200th La Liga appearance for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos on Thursday notched up his 200th La Liga appearance for the club. "@ToniKroos brings his tally up to 200 @LaLiga matches as a madridista!" Real Madrid tweeted.

Real Madrid defeated Granada 2-0 during the match and also extended their winning run to six in all competitions. Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match in the 57th minute before Karim Benzema doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game. Kroos arrived at the club in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to become a key figure in the centre of the park, winning the domestic title on two occasions. Kroos has shown both his skill at creating goals in LaLiga (39 assists) and scoring them (16). The midfielder is taking part in his seventh campaign in the Spanish top flight. His most appearances in a single season came in 2014-15 with 36. Of the 200 games he has played in total, he's won 131. So far in this LaLiga campaign, he's played 13 times, scoring once with a wonder-strike against Athletic.

The club will now return to action on December 31 when they take on Elche.