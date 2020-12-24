RS Chairman receives reports on 'Preparation for Olympics - 2021'

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday said that reports with "concrete recommendations" for the Olympic preparedness, among other reports, were presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Sahasrabuddhe took to Twitter and said the reports were presented during a virtual meeting.

"At a virtual meeting, presented Reports of the Parl Standing Committee on Education Youth Affairs n Sports to the Hon Chmn, RS Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji, along with my colleague @JM_Scindia ji! Report with concrete recommendations for Olympic Preparedness was the most important one!" the tweet read. The official handle of Vice President of India wrote: "Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually received reports on the 'Preparation for Olympics - 2021' from Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. #Olympics."

Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this year, will be held next year from July 23 to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, speaking from the Olympic Village during his visit to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had promised the athletes an unforgettable experience.

"You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic," Bach had said in a video message addressing the global athletes' community. "This is the place to be nine months from now. I am very happy to be able to greet you here from the Olympic Village in Tokyo," he had added. (ANI)