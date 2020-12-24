Soccer-Hull v Lincoln League One game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Hull City's League One (third-tier) game at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in their camp, the English Football League (EFL) has said. The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL said.

Hull City's League One (third-tier) game at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in their camp, the English Football League (EFL) has said. EFL fixtures have been under threat from the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections across England with other League One and second-tier Championship matches affected by the pandemic.

"The Club (Hull) informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," the EFL said in a statement https://twitter.com/EFL_Comms/status/1342070014329950209. The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL said.

