Hyderabad cyclist travels 1,550 km in attempt to enter record books

Hyderabad cyclist, Anand Goud, covered 1,550 km on his bicycle in an attempt to enter the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:22 IST
Cyclist Anand Goud (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad cyclist, Anand Goud, covered 1,550 km on his bicycle in an attempt to enter the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.Goud reached the national capital on Wednesday after starting from Hyderabad on December 17. This is not the first-time that Goud has tried his luck to etch his name in the record books. Earlier, he slow jogged more than 600 kms from Hyderabad to Tirupati to register his name in the Wonder Book of Records. "I completed this journey in 7 days. Before this, I slow jogged 650km from Hyderabad to Tirupati to enter Wonder Book of Records -- India," Goud told ANI.

"I was practicing for six months. I'm doing this because we are young persons and we have to show our talents. I'm targetting 18-20 km in one hour and I'm trying to complete 200 km daily. I have given application for the Asian Book of Records and India Book of Records," he added. Goud will be now targetting to feature in the illustrious Guinness Book of Records. (ANI)

