Left Menu
Development News Edition

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FC's newly-appointed head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese feels that the 'competitive' nature of the tournament and its teams will remain intact and any side can defeat any other team in the league on its day.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:39 IST
All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach
Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Image Credit: ANI

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FC's newly-appointed head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese feels that the 'competitive' nature of the tournament and its teams will remain intact and any side can defeat any other team in the league on its day. "I have watched all the matches of the I-League in the last 2-3 seasons. Each team is capable of beating any other team in the league and all the teams are highly competitive. A lot of the teams are good and we respect everyone but we are focused on our preparation. We have been training hard and are improving each day, and hope to do well in the tournament," the Italian stated in a virtual media interaction on Thursday.

Echoing his coach's words and sentiments was veteran defender Deepak Devrani, who signed for the Kerala side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and stressed on the importance of each team proving itself on the field in order to end up as champions. "In the last few years, the I-League has been won by so many different teams and one cannot predict who will win this time around as well. This league can never be easy and we cannot think that we are good on paper and can win. We have to prove ourselves on the field. I have only one aim -- to win the league," Devrani said.

With the upcoming season due to be played in empty stadiums without any fans, head coach Annese hailed the Gokulam Kerala supporters and expressed his delight at the club having such a passionate fan base. Gokulam Kerala FC face off against neighbours Chennai City FC in their opening clash of the new season on January 9 in Kalyani. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Periyar's 47th death anniversary observed

Rich tributes were paid to rationalist leader and social justice icon, E V Ramasamy Periyar on his 47th death anniversary on Thursday. DMK president M K Stalin, along with his party leaders garlanded a portrait of the leader on Anna Salai h...

FACTBOX-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

PM puts money in farmer accounts when polls are around: NCP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the next instalment of funds for farmers under a central welfare scheme, the NCP on Thursday accused him of depositing money in peasants accounts when polls are around. Speaking to reporters h...

Delhi govt waives penalty on road tax liabilities between April-Dec in view of COVID-19

The Delhi government on Thursday exempted vehicle owners from paying penalty on road tax liabilities between April and December this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020