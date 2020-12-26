Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashwin's double blow reduce Australia to 65/3 at lunch

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.Jasprit Bumrah 17 in 8 overs struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck as the batsman nicked a delivery the just moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 07:23 IST
Ashwin's double blow reduce Australia to 65/3 at lunch

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike helped India reduce Australia to 65 for 3 on the opening session of the Boxing Day Test, here on Saturday. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/7 in 8 overs) struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck as the batsman nicked a delivery the just moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over when Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge and Jadeja holding on to the catch despite a collision with an onrushing debutant Shubman Gill. An over later, Ashwin (2/17 in 9 overs) was again on the money, this time accounting for the big fish Steve Smith (0) as he got one that was tossed and the former skipper tried to glance one only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully. At the break, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 28 in the company of Travis Head (4 not out). Labuschagne did hit some good shots but also looked a bit edgy in between. He survived a leg before decision when Ashwin trapped him with flight but the Umpires Review showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Reuters Odd News Summary

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Watch Fit new edition tipped to sport metal frame, fluoro rubber strap

The Huawei Watch Fit which was recently unveiled in China is now tipped to come in a new version sporting a metal frame and a fluoro rubber strap as compared to the textured matte frame and silicone watch strap in the standard edition.Dubbe...

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. Kamara equalled ...

Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Friday reported 9,679 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 665 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,372,243 cases and 121,837 deaths.The government has said the real number of ...

After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But a deadly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020