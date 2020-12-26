India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 scoreboard

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 scoreboardPTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:50 IST
Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday
Australia Innings: Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30 Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48 Steven Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0 Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38 Cameron Green lbw b Mohammed Siraj 12 Tim Paine c Vihari b Ashwin 13 Pat Cummins c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 9 Mitchell Starc c Mohammed Siraj b Bumrah 7 Nathan Lyon lbw b Bumrah 20 Josh Hazlewood not out 4 Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14 Total: (All out in 72.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124, 5-134, 6-155, 7-155, 8-164, 9-191, 10-195 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16-4-56-4, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-7-35-3, Ravindra Jadeja 5.3-1-15-1, Mohammed Siraj 15-4-40-2. MORE PTI SSCSSC
