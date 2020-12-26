Left Menu
Development News Edition

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 scoreboard

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:50 IST
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday

Australia Innings: Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30 Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48 Steven Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0 Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38 Cameron Green lbw b Mohammed Siraj 12 Tim Paine c Vihari b Ashwin 13 Pat Cummins c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 9 Mitchell Starc c Mohammed Siraj b Bumrah 7 Nathan Lyon lbw b Bumrah 20 Josh Hazlewood not out 4 Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14 Total: (All out in 72.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124, 5-134, 6-155, 7-155, 8-164, 9-191, 10-195 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16-4-56-4, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-7-35-3, Ravindra Jadeja 5.3-1-15-1, Mohammed Siraj 15-4-40-2. MORE PTI SSCSSC

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the states economy. Chief Minister wa...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sec...

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020