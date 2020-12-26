Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australian Summers to play in Pakistan's domestic cricket

Fast bowler Aaron Summers will become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan next month after signing up for Southern Punjab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:16 IST
Cricket-Australian Summers to play in Pakistan's domestic cricket

Fast bowler Aaron Summers will become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan next month after signing up for Southern Punjab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. The PCB allows domestic sides to pick one foreigner and the 24-year-old Tasmanian will be seen in action at the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which begins in Karachi from Jan. 8.

"Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup..." Summers was quoted as saying in a PCB statement. Summers played for Karachi Kings in the 2019 Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Players from Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have featured in Pakistan's domestic cricket in the past. "We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract foreign cricketers..." PCB high performance director Nadeem Khan said.

"I am hopeful Aaron's participation will also attract other foreign cricketers. "It will also help our local players interact and integrate with players from other environments and enhance their understating of different cultures."

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly fire hits Egyptian hospital treating COVID patients- sources, media

A fire killed at least seven people and injured several others on Saturday at a private hospital that was treating coronavirus patients on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, local sources and media said. The fire broke out at abou...

WRAPUP 1-Hungary takes lead as Europe prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it started vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in countries including France and Germany as the pandemic surges across the continent. Mass vaccinatio...

4 Al-Qaeda terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Helmand province

Four Al-Qaeda terrorists have been killed in an air strike by the Afghan forces in Helmand province, according to an official statement by the Afghanistan Defence Ministry.Tolo News quoted the Defence Ministry as saying that four terrorists...

Farmers' protest: Youth fly kites with messages written on them at Singhu border

After using loudspeakers, social media and distributing leaflets to carry their voices of protest against the three farm laws, a group of youngsters camping at Delhis Singhu border have found a new way of spreading their messages -- flying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020