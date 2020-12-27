Left Menu
Soccer-Two second half goals keep Atletico in league hunt

Two second half goals gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Saturday and kept them in the hunt for this season's Brazilian league title.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 27-12-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 03:42 IST
Two second half goals gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Saturday and kept them in the hunt for this season's Brazilian league title. Atletico's Hyoran curled a superb shot into the top corner 20 minutes into the second half and then Eduardo Sasha made it two seven minutes from time after poor defending by the visitors.

The three points came a week after Atletico lost 3-0 to league leaders Sao Paulo and lifts them a point above Flamengo into second place in the Serie A. Flamengo play Fortaleza later on Saturday.

The result extended Coritiba’s winless run to eight games and leaves them second bottom of the 20-team Serie A. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

