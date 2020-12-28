Left Menu
Development News Edition

Du Plessis century puts South Africa ahead, Sri Lanka toils

Faf du Plessis made a century in his first test since giving up the captaincy to take South Africa into the lead on Day 3 of the series opener against Sri Lanka on Monday.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:13 IST
Du Plessis century puts South Africa ahead, Sri Lanka toils

Faf du Plessis made a century in his first test since giving up the captaincy to take South Africa into the lead on Day 3 of the series opener against Sri Lanka on Monday. Du Plessis was 112 not out at lunch and South Africa 435-5 to overtake Sri Lanka's first innings of 396 all out. South Africa's first-innings lead of 39 might grow into a match-winning one considering how much time was left in the test.

Freed from the pressure of being captain, du Plessis made his first test hundred in two years and 10th of his career, and turned the game around for the Proteas after they wobbled at 220-4 at one stage on the second day. Du Plessis was aided by Temba Bavuma, who made 71 in the pair's partnership of 179. South Africa began the day on 317-4 but surged ahead in the morning session with du Plessis and Bavuma in charge.

Bavuma was the only wicket of the session for a Sri Lankan bowling attack that was starting to toil at SuperSport Park in Centurion having lost two players to injury. Offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva and pace bowler Kasun Rajitha both picked up injuries earlier in the test and had to leave the field, leaving the Sri Lankans depleted as they try to limit South Africa's advantage.

Bavuma was out caught behind off allrounder Dasun Shanaka, who has been Sri Lanka's most impressive player after making 66 not out with the bat and then taking on added bowling responsibilities because of the absence of de Silva and Rajitha. Shanaka had 2-80. The 36-year-old du Plessis struck 16 fours and celebrated three figures by raising both arms in the air and unleashing a beaming smile in the direction of his teammates sitting outside the dressing room.

He resigned as captain at the start of the year and after South Africa's last series, a loss at home to England..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mean speed on Delhi roads dropped from 46 to 29 kmph after lockdown as congestion returned: CSE

The mean travel speed on some Delhi stretches dipped from 46 kmph during the lockdown period to 29 kmph after it as the reopening of the economy led to a rebound in congestion, the Centre for Science and Environment CSE said in a report on ...

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws.

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws....

Vice-President calls for responsible use of plastics

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked research institutes like the CIPET to focus on the development of eco-friendly products like biodegradable plastics as durability and longevity of plastics have posed several challenges to the...

Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 PTI Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020