Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia captain Paine backs Smith to find form

Australia captain Tim Paine has backed Steve Smith to find form and lead the team's batsmen out of their funk after the former skipper's twin failures in Melbourne hastened the hosts' slide to a resounding eight-wicket defeat on Tuesday. Smith, the world's top-ranked test batsman, was out for his first duck in four years in the first innings and was bowled around his legs by paceman Jasprit Bumrah for eight in the second as India levelled the series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:07 IST
Cricket-Australia captain Paine backs Smith to find form

Australia captain Tim Paine has backed Steve Smith to find form and lead the team's batsmen out of their funk after the former skipper's twin failures in Melbourne hastened the hosts' slide to a resounding eight-wicket defeat on Tuesday.

Smith, the world's top-ranked test batsman, was out for his first duck in four years in the first innings and was bowled around his legs by paceman Jasprit Bumrah for eight in the second as India levelled the series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Having scored one and one not out in Australia's dominant win in the Adelaide opener, Smith is mired in the worst run of test scores of his career.

India have attacked Smith's stumps and set heavy leg-side fields, and Paine paid their bowlers credit for not allowing the master batsman to get settled at the crease. But he added it was not the first time Smith had dealt with such tactics and expected the 31-year-old to work his way through them.

"From what I've seen watching, say, Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve Smith in their test career, it’s not the first time teams have targeted their stumps," Paine told reporters. "That happens every single test match. Except these (India) guys are executing it better.

"Someone like Steve just hasn’t been able to get in yet. Once he does, he’ll find a way as he always has. The rest of us will follow suit. We need to improve, no doubt about that." Bowled out for 195 in the first innings, Australia made 200 in the second, the first time in the series, but only through the defiance of their tail-end batting.

Paine did not think there was any need to change the batting order but managed only lukewarm backing for opener Joe Burns while welcoming the prospect of stalwart opener David Warner returning for the third test. Righthander Burns was out for a duck and made four at the MCG and looked horribly out of sorts in both innings.

"I just think we need to bat better, it doesn’t matter who’s out there -- we need to be scoring runs," said Paine. "That’s our job as a top seven of the Australian cricket team. Obviously they’ll (selectors) look at other people.

"I think we have the best people here at the moment. We just haven’t been good enough to get the job done." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location

The manga lovers, specially who are diehard fans of Boruto Naruto Next Generations are quite disappointed with excessive delay of Chapter 54. They still need to wait for over three weeks to be amused with the plot of Boruto Chapter 54.One T...

Elisabeth Rohm to star and direct ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ TV movie

Law Order alumna Elisabeth Rohm is attached to star, direct and executive produce a television movie based on author Scarlett Lewis memoir Nurturing Healing Love A Mothers Journey Of Hope and Forgiveness. The memoir is inspired by the loss...

Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased

Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Total compensation to th...

Six UK returnees test positive for contagious variant of COVID-19

Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020