Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jadeja lends lot of balance to the team: Shastri

Asked if India could look at Jadeja as a pure batsman, Shastri said He is a genuine all-rounder and thats why he bats where he is.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:29 IST
Jadeja lends lot of balance to the team: Shastri

Ravindra Jadeja is certainly good enough as a specialist batsman in Test cricket but it is his pure all-round skills that gives the Indian team much-needed balance in the traditional format, feels head coach Ravi Shastri

Jadeja's contribution in India's eight-wicket victory against Australia at the MCG on Tuesday can't be ignored as he scored an important half-century, picked three wickets and also took two catches in his 50th Test. Asked if India could look at Jadeja as a pure batsman, Shastri said: ''He is a genuine all-rounder and that's why he bats where he is. He can bat at No.6 or even No.5, on given occasions but is a genuine all-rounder. That's why he lends a lot of balance to the side.'' For someone who has 216 Test wickets apart from 1926 runs, Jadeja's restrictive left-arm spin and ability to quickly get through his overs gives respite to the team's fast bowlers

''Also when we play overseas, there is a chance of one of the (fast) bowlers getting injured. You saw with Umesh (Yadav),'' said Shastri, referring to the bowler, who is set to miss the next Test due to a calf muscle injury. ''With Jadeja, you get that balance and also the fast bowlers get a respite with both Jaddu and Ash (R Ashwin) bowling.'' PTI KHS BSBS

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...

China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'

China hopes lengthy negotiations for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as the bloc accused China of ...

Constance Wu, boyfriend Ryan Kattner welcome first child together

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, have become parents to a baby girl. According to Eonline, the couple welcomed their first child together sometime between June and August. They are doing great, a...

MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators. The ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020