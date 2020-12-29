Soccer-Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with the side sitting third in the league and within a point of leaders Olympique Lyonnais, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/depart-de-thomas-tuchel-du-paris-saint-germain-officiel-psg-club on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work and of course we'll remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."