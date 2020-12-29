Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with the side sitting third in the league and within a point of leaders Olympique Lyonnais, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/depart-de-thomas-tuchel-du-paris-saint-germain-officiel-psg-club on Tuesday. "I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:35 IST
Soccer-Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with the side sitting third in the league and within a point of leaders Olympique Lyonnais, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/depart-de-thomas-tuchel-du-paris-saint-germain-officiel-psg-club on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work and of course we'll remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt's scholarship scheme to help 4 cr SC students in 5 years: BJP

The Modi government aims to provide post-matric scholarship to over four crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category over the next five years, raising the number from existing 60 lakh beneficiaries, senior BJP leader and Socia...

Glenmark becomes the first company to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination, at an affordable price for adults with Type 2 Diabetes in India

Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin 100 mg Vildagliptin 50 mg Fixed Dose Combination FDC The FDC will be marketed under two brand names Remo V and Remozen V Remogliflozin is an innovative, patent-protected...

MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday gave its nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for viol...

ICA president happy with BCCI's grant of Rs 3 crore, hopes all demands will be met gradually

Indian Cricketers Association ICA president Ashok Malhotra on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the BCCIs decision to release an additional funding of Rs 3 crore to run the players body and hoped their pending demands will be met sooner tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020