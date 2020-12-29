Left Menu
Uganda: Community orphanage gets football kits sent by AFC Bournemouth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A football academy and community orphanage in Uganda received funds and football kits from AFC Bournemouth, the English Championship outfit, according to a report by The Voice.

As seen by one of the fans' of the professionally popular England based football club, AFC Bournemouth's appreciation in the African country on social media, the children received the kits. Reportedly, the kits were sent after watching the videos on social media of the children living in Bugembe, Uganda, as the children were seen inspired by the club's rise.

Steve Butler, one of Bournemouth's fans said that he wanted to help the children by doing something in the festive time of Christmas and so he made the decision.

"I thought 'these children need some help – and hopefully we can give them that so I started a GoFundMe page that has raised just over £2,600," Butler said.

With the arrival of football equipment in Uganda, Steve Cook, the Bournemouth's captain also sent goalkeeper's gloves, training kits, and club shirts, the report stated.

"The coaches at the orphanage are obviously doing a really good job the children out there always seem to be smiling in every picture. Hopefully we can get promotion back to the Premier League and see some more smiles", Butler added.

The children at Ibun Primary School, the community orphanage in Bugembe, Uganda, were inspired by their coach Joshua Kiizza and keen to learn from Bournemouth's achievements, as per the report.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

