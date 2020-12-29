Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia fined 40% of match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

The Australian cricket team was fined 40 per cent of its match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Test, which concluded here on Tuesday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:22 IST
Australia fined 40% of match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

The Australian cricket team was fined 40 per cent of its match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Test, which concluded here on Tuesday. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after Tim Paine's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the second Test, which the hosts lost by eight wickets.

''In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,'' the ICC said in a statement. ''In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short. Consequently, four World Test Championship points have been deducted from Australia's points total.

''Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.'' The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Gerard Abood. Australia (0.766) are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table followed by India (0.722) and New Zealand (0.625) on percentage points won, which will decide the final placings rather than total points won.

The eight-wicket win helped India to level the four-match series 1-1 following the eight-wicket loss in the opening Test at Adelaide, where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest-ever total of 36. The third Test is scheduled to start on January 7 in Sydney but the venue remains in doubt following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northern beaches of the city.

Cricket Australia will take a decision soon on the venue with Melbourne being handpicked as a backup..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers six miles, it said. Also Read Croatian ale wins Best in EU awar...

UK plans to ban unhealthy ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ food promos as part of anti-obesity drive

The UK government has set out plans to ban unhealthy promotions on food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar from April 2022 as part of a wider anti-obesity drive. The new rules, confirmed on Monday, will prohibit retailers from offering m...

Turkey aims to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine domestically -minister

Turkey aims to produce Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V domestically, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.Turkey requested more information from Russia about the vaccine and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed the presid...

Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs on Tuesday, extending their bull run for the fifth straight session on the back of gains in banking and IT stocks. The BSE gauge Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020