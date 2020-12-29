Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League confirms 18 new coronavirus cases, highest since weekly testing began

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. This is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by the league since weekly testing began.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:03 IST
Premier League confirms 18 new coronavirus cases, highest since weekly testing began
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. This is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by the league since weekly testing began. Premier League, in a statement, said 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 from December 21 to December 27.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 18 new positive tests," Premier League said. Premier League said that the players or club staff, who have tested positive, will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added. On Monday, Everton's clash with Manchester City was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City had informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases'.

"After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City had said in a statement. "Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," it had added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 variant: Pune cops help sought to trace UK returnees

The Pune Municipal Corporation PMC has sought the help of police to locate some of the UK returnees who are untraceable after reaching here, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday. A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the UK and those...

Sebi fines NDTV Rs 5 cr over disclosure lapses; co to appeal against order

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on NDTV for its failure to disclose price-sensitive information about VCPL loan agreements but the company denied the charges and said it will appeal against the ruling. The ...

NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre. In a council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the council considered over 30 proposals placed bef...

Phulbani coldest place in Odisha at 5.5 degrees Celsius

Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha on Tuesday at 5.5 degrees Celsius even as the MeT office forecast said there will further fall in minimum temperature across the state. Against seven different stations recordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020