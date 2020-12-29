Premier League confirms 18 new coronavirus cases, highest since weekly testing began

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 18 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing. This is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported by the league since weekly testing began. Premier League, in a statement, said 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 from December 21 to December 27.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 18 new positive tests," Premier League said. Premier League said that the players or club staff, who have tested positive, will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added. On Monday, Everton's clash with Manchester City was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City had informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases'.

"After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City had said in a statement. "Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," it had added. (ANI)