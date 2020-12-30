Cricket-Australia opener Burns dropped for third test against India

Cricket-Australia opener Burns dropped for third test against IndiaReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:58 IST
Australia opener Joe Burns has been dropped for the third test against India in Sydney next week after twin failures with the bat in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. Regular opener David Warner has been included in an 18-man squad for the test starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 7 as he recovers from a groin injury along with uncapped opener Will Pucovski and all-rounder Sean Abbott.
Squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
