Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Boucher backs top six batsmen for second test versus Sri Lanka

We've got a couple of very good batters waiting in the wings and we will keep working with them so they are ready. "For now, it will be very difficult for me to swap a batting order that has been through a couple of tough times of late and played well.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:14 IST
Cricket-Boucher backs top six batsmen for second test versus Sri Lanka

South Africa will go into the second test against Sri Lanka with the same top six batsmen but coach Mark Boucher acknowledges the return of fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is no certainty. The home side will look to wrap up the two-match series in the second test that starts in Johannesburg on Jan. 3, having completed a convincing innings and 45-run victory in the first in Pretoria.

South Africa had not scored more than 284 in any of their previous 13 test innings, leading to question-marks around a number of their top six, but an impressive first innings total of 621, albeit against an injury-depleted Sri Lanka attack, has cemented Boucher’s thinking for now. "We just got 600, why would I want to change our batting order?" he told reporters. "In test cricket, you wait for your opportunity to come. We've got a couple of very good batters waiting in the wings and we will keep working with them so they are ready.

"For now, it will be very difficult for me to swap a batting order that has been through a couple of tough times of late and played well. I'll take the 600 and keep working on that. "We've got tough test series coming up against Pakistan and Australia. It's no time to start experimenting."

Boucher admits there will be the temptation to include leading strike bowler Kagiso Rabada but says they will have to be "smart" over their use of him this season. "Sometimes with bowlers you want to play a guy for the sake of playing him because he is your top bowler, but you need to consider his workloads, from a mental and physical side.

"We want to play KG (Rabada) all the time, but he has got to get his workloads up or there is a high risk of him getting injured."

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Farmer killed in accident on national highway

A 30-year-old farmer was killed and his brother seriously injured on Wednesday when their sugarcane-laden buffalo cart was hit by a speeding bus on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here, police said. The incident happened near Begarajpur...

DMK should not talk of social justice, says BJP; accuses it of 'intimidation'

The Tamil Nadu BJP units chief L Murugan on Wednesday alleged the DMK was attempting to intimidate him and his party in connection with his remarks on Murasoli land here, following which the Dravidian party sent him a legal notice. Murugan ...

Cabinet approves interest subvention for ethanol distilleries

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention of Rs 4,573 crore for new distilleries producing ethanol, which can be used for doping in petrol, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saidIndia will need about 1,000 crore litre of ...

Amid COVID-19, KVIC disbursed Rs 29.65 cr to Khadi institutions in J&K

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday said it has disbursed Rs 29.65 crore to 84 Khadi institutions in Jammu Kashmir between May and September, benefitting 10,800 artisans. The financial assistance has been given under M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020