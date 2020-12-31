Left Menu
Sam Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for COVID-19 protocol breach

American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended fine of $20,000 along with six months probation by the ATP, following a breach of COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open. The ATP tour said it has concluded the investigation which reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:12 IST
American tennis player Sam Querrey. Image Credit: ANI

American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended fine of $20,000 along with six months probation by the ATP, following a breach of COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open. The ATP tour said it has concluded the investigation which reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The governing body for men's tennis also said Querrey's conduct was found to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct.

"The investigation reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident and concluded Querrey's conduct to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct. As a result, the ATP has issued a fine of US$20,000," the ATP said in an official statement. The apex body said it took Querrey's "many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and mitigating factors" before handing the suspension fine.

"Taking into consideration Querrey's many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors, the fine is suspended and will be lifted subject to Querrey committing no further breaches of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 within a probationary six-month period," the body said. Querrey has five days to appeal the decision if he decides to do so.

