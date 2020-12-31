ISL 7: FC Goa need to start games with more character, says coach Ferrando

Left Menu
FC Goa picked up three points in style as they staged a thrilling comeback to see off Hyderabad FC 2-1 on Wednesday in the ISL. But head coach Juan Ferrando -- though pleased with the result -- admitted that leaving the game late is not always a good idea.

FC Goa picked up three points in style as they staged a thrilling comeback to see off Hyderabad FC 2-1 on Wednesday in the ISL. But head coach Juan Ferrando -- though pleased with the result -- admitted that leaving the game late is not always a good idea. Aridane Santana (58') put Hyderabad ahead but Goa left it late and scored through substitute Ishan Pandita (87') and Igor Angulo (90') to inflict a third successive defeat on the Nizams.

Ferrando said the match against Hyderabad FC was a difficult game and asserted the Gaurs need to show fight right from the word go. "It was a difficult game because in my opinion Hyderabad is a very good team and has a very good squad. It was difficult to find the spaces because they are good while defending and even in transition and attack," said Ferrando at the post-match presentation.

"In the end, it is important to stay calm because we won the last two matches in the last minutes. Maybe we need to start the games with more character and not [always come up with] a reaction after conceding," he added. Angulo scored his ninth goal of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season to lead his side to victory, and Ferrando hopes the striker can continue his fine form in front of goal for the remainder of the season as well.

"I am happy because every player is working well in their positions. Igor is working hard too. He is a very good No.9 and everyone knows this. But it is important to keep working," said Ferrando. Ferrando also heaped praise on Ishan who scored his first-ever goal in the ISL with his first touch of the match after coming on as a substitute.

"Ishan is a young player who needs to improve a lot and needs to work. It was a good moment because we decided to use Ishan in the same position as Ortiz and he had a good opportunity. He is young but the most important thing is to be in control and work every day," Ferrando said. FC Goa will now lock horns with SC East Bengal on January 6. (ANI)

