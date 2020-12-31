Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Yadav to miss last two tests with calf injury - reports

Yadav's absence would further deplete India's pace attack, leaving Jasprit Bumrah as the lone frontline quick in their squad. Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma missed the tour with a side strain while Mohammed Shami has been sidelined after fracturing his forearm while batting in the opening test in Adelaide.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:14 IST
Cricket-India's Yadav to miss last two tests with calf injury - reports

India quick Umesh Yadav will miss the last two tests against Australia with a calf injury, the ESPNcricinfo website reported on Thursday. Yadav bowled only 3.3 overs in Australia's second innings in the second test before limping off as India went on to level the series 1-1 with an eight-wicket victory in Melbourne.

An India team spokesman could not immediately provide an update on Yadav's injury but ESPNcricinfo said the 33-year-old would miss the matches in Sydney and Brisbane. Yadav's absence would further deplete India's pace attack, leaving Jasprit Bumrah as the lone frontline quick in their squad.

Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma missed the tour with a side strain while Mohammed Shami has been sidelined after fracturing his forearm while batting in the opening test in Adelaide. Shami's replacement Mohammed Siraj impressed in his debut in Melbourne where he picked five wickets and proved his ability to bowl long spells.

In Yadav's absence, Shardul Thakur, who made his test debut against West Indies last year, is likely to get the nod for the third test in Sydney from Jan. 7. The tourists are already without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who returned home after the opening test to attend the birth of his first child.

India, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, got a boost when fit-again opener Rohit Sharma joined the squad on Wednesday after serving his two-week quarantine period in Australia.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda

Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the mismanagement of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. The Congress is taking out the Gai Ba...

Ram temple will make Ayodhya world's cultural capital: Seer

The upcoming temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will connect all his devotees and help the Uttar Pradesh town emerge as the cultural capital of the world, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Thursday. A nationwide public ca...

Maha: Woman held for drowning infant daughter in water tank

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her infant daughter in a water tank at her home in Panju Island of Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The police arrested Nirmala Maiter for allegedl...

Soccer-Burnley's new American owners vow to back Dyche in transfer market

Burnleys new American chairman has vowed to back manager Sean Dyche in the January transfer window as the East Lancashire club look to pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.The Clarets confirmed on Thursday that American ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020