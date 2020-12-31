Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish women's champion Göteborg is back for 2021

The club received an overwhelming response from potential investors after announcing that it can no longer compete financially with major European teams. they are making large investments and have given womens football resources that its impossible for us to match, the club said Tuesday.Potential new investors include private individuals, companies, and other soccer teams, Gteborg said.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:11 IST
Swedish women's champion Göteborg is back for 2021

Just two days after announcing its dissolution, Swedish women's champion Göteborg is back. The club received an “overwhelming” response from potential investors after announcing that it can no longer compete financially with major European teams. As a result, Göteborg will defend its Swedish league title in 2021, the club said Thursday.

The team said, however, that its long-term concerns haven't changed. Göteborg is not linked to a men's team and it fears that it can't compete at the elite level when major Swedish and European clubs have started spending more money on their women's teams. With clubs like Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and others “having realized the value of women's football ... they are making large investments and have given women's football resources that it's impossible for us to match,” the club said Tuesday.

Potential new investors include private individuals, companies, and other soccer teams, Göteborg said. The club, which has been funded by the sponsorship of a local brewery, was eliminated from the Champions League this month when it lost to Manchester City in the round of 32.

Göteborg won its first domestic league title this year, having finished second four times, and also won the Swedish Cup three times. American forward Christen Press is among the internationals who have played for Göteborg.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Broadcaster: Boris Johnson''s father seeks French citizenship

As Britain prepares to split from the European Union, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be seeking closer ties with the bloc by applying for French citizenship. Stanley Johnson told broadcaster RTL on Thursday that he wa...

Amazon gets into the podcast business - (A)

Amazon is jumping into the podcast business. The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as Dr. Death and Dirty John, which was later turned into a TV series.An explosion of new pod...

Over Rs 70,000 cr economic loss in Q3 due to farmers' agitation: PHDCCI

The farmers agitation against new agri laws will lead to economic loss of over Rs 70,000 crore in the December quarter owing to supply chain disruptions, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and border areas of Delhi, the PHD Chamber of Commerce...

3 of gang that stole valuables from cars in Delhi-NCR held, foreign currencies seized: Noida Police

With the arrest of three suspects, the Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang that broke into cars across the Delhi-National Capital Region and stole valuable items. The police also recovered foreign currencies, including bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020