Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games and fined 100,000 pounds ($136,590) after he admitted a Football Association (FA) charge for using a racial term, the soccer governing body said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:01 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games and fined 100,000 pounds ($136,590) after he admitted a Football Association (FA) charge for using a racial term, the soccer governing body said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word "negrito" in an Instagram post last month after beating Southampton on Nov. 29, before taking it down and apologising.

Cavani will miss United's league game against Aston Villa, the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup match against Watford as a result of the suspension. "A comment posted on the Manchester United striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said in a statement.

"The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin." The FA said Cavani would also have to complete "face-to-face education" as part of his punishment.

United said Cavani chose not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and the "fight against racism in football". "Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank-you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge," United said in a statement.

"The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post." ($1 = 0.7321 pounds)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport, two held

Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh was seized by Customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Thursday. The two, who tried to smuggle the gold weighing 1.26 kg through rectal concealment, were ar...

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020