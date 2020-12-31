Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fleetwood Town latest to suspend games after COVID-19 outbreak at club

Fleetwood Town's next two league games against Ipswich Town and Sunderland have been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, the League One (third tier) side said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:03 IST
Soccer-Fleetwood Town latest to suspend games after COVID-19 outbreak at club

Fleetwood Town's next two league games against Ipswich Town and Sunderland have been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, the League One (third tier) side said on Thursday. Fleetwood were scheduled to play Ipswich on Jan. 4 and Sunderland on Jan. 9. No new dates have been announced for the fixtures.

"The club has advised the EFL that it is unable to fulfil the fixtures following several positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance," the club said in a statement. Sunderland have now had five fixtures postponed after games against Shrewsbury Town, Blackpool, Hull City and Accrington Stanley were suspended following an outbreak at the Wearside club.

The postponed fixtures are also a blow to Ipswich who have had a fourth game postponed due to COVID-19 after a similar outbreak in their squad earlier this month. Ipswich manager Paul Lambert was among those who tested positive. The country is battling a new variant of the virus and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest restrictions from Thursday to curb its spread after case numbers rose sharply in the last two weeks.

The United Kingdom has had more than 2.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded over 72,500 deaths.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK

A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe. Diagnostic medicine company Dasa ...

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020