Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test. "The organization was informed of one positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Atlanta Falcons," the team said in a statement. "Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday." Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finale

The Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending the safety's season. It's unclear if Mills tested positive or came into close contact with someone who did. Mills, who becomes a free agent after the season, will miss the Eagles' final game against Washington on Sunday night. NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut

James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Harden finished with 33 points and eight assists, and he had a hand in the final 18 points for the Rockets, who won for the first time this season. Kamara fined $5K for wearing Christmas-themed cleats

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing red and green cleats during the Saints' Christmas Day win. Though the league allowed Kamara to wear the cleats for the duration of the game, he was fined for non-conforming footwear. Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results. The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, shut down their practice facility on Thursday and for part of Wednesday after a number of positive results. Spurs' Hammon makes NBA history as first woman to lead team

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of an NBA team when she took over after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected. Popovich received two technical fouls with 3:56 left in the second quarter of the Spurs' eventual 121-107 defeat to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Report: NBA to require contact-tracing sensors

The NBA is planning to beef up its ability to track the contacts of players and some team staff members as the league continues to fight its battle with the coronavirus. ESPN reported Thursday that the NBA is expected to require players and others in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 groups to wear the Kinexon SafeZone contact sensor devices while they are taking part in all team activities, except for games, beginning Jan. 7. LeBron extends double-digit scoring streak to 1,000 games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday in style on Wednesday by extending his streak of scoring 10 points or more to 1,000 straight games. James passed Michael Jordan for the record back in 2018, when he recorded his 867th straight game with 10-plus points. Bills activate WR Brown from COVID list

The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Brown, previously activated from injured reserve, is set to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Brown has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury and time on the COVID-19 list. NHL planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe - report

The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to have two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 followed by a Feb. 21 clash between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the reports said.