Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer joy as Man United opens 2021 level with Liverpool

There is a reason behind the color of my hair, Solskjaer said of his grey locks, and thats just that we like to do it the hard way at Man United. When the final whistle blew, it was little wonder, Bailly was so triumphant and embraced by Bruno Fernandes, who struck the winner from the penalty spot.A league winless run thats been extended to 10 games featuring eight wins has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:24 IST
Solskjaer joy as Man United opens 2021 level with Liverpool
Image Credit: Flickr

In the chill of the Old Trafford night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched anxiously in stoppage time. There was a 2-1 lead for Manchester United to protect against Aston Villa and the chance to go level on points with Premier League leader Liverpool.

Matty Cash was first denied an equalizer by goalkeeper David de Gea's save. Then, United defender Eric Bailly made a decisive block from Keinan Davis with the clock ticking down. "There is a reason behind the color of my hair," Solskjaer said of his grey locks, ''and that's just that we like to do it the hard way at Man United." When the final whistle blew, it was little wonder, Bailly was so triumphant and embraced by Bruno Fernandes, who struck the winner from the penalty spot.

A league winless run that's been extended to 10 games — featuring eight wins — has the record 20-time English champions well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Solskjaer isn't getting ahead of himself, especially after seeing it so hard to protect this win after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first-half header was canceled out by Bertrand Traoré before Fernandes converted the penalty won by Pogba.

"We've shown what we are capable of and we are improving at home as well," said Solskjaer, who was feeling the heat when United was knocked out of the Champions League a month ago. ''This result is massive for the confidence and for the attitude." MOYES TRIUMPHS The first manager to try — and fail — to build on Ferguson's achievements at United was David Moyes, who was fired in 2014 after less than a season as the Scot's successor. But he started 2021 in fine form, seeing West Ham rise to 10th place with a 1-0 win over another former club: Everton. It's so tight in the top half of the standings that West Ham is only three points behind third-place Leicester and Everton.

After four previous defeats as an opposition manager at Goodison Park since leaving for United in 2013, Moyes saw Tomas Soucek score a winner in the 88th minute. It was only West Ham's second win in seven matches. "Coming here tonight and winning was really important,'' said Moyes, who is a year into his second stint in charge of West Ham. "Everton are in a great moment, have been playing well, getting great results and had a chance to go second, so you couldn't under-estimate what it would mean to Everton.'' It could have meant going within a point of Liverpool, but a four-game winning streak ended instead for Carlo Ancelotti's fourth-place side.

"Not a good performance, we didn't deserve to win, we didn't deserve to lose," Ancelotti said. "They had a lucky deflection, we lost the game and are disappointed and frustrated.''.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Realme Koi with SD888 SoC may launch on January 4: Details Inside

Realme might be launching the Snapdragon 888-powered Realme Koi in China early next week. According to tipster Mukul Sharma stufflistings, the smartphone will likely launch on January 4, 2021.Looks like the Realme Koi will likely launch thi...

India logs 19,078 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,05,788

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of act...

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink reappointed Burton manager

Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesdays 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One third-tier clu...

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020; trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn: Commerce Min data.

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020 trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn Commerce Min data....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021